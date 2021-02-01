Students’ protest demand justice for ‘murdered’ four-year-old boy

IMPHAL, Jan 31 (NNN): School students in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday staged a protest on the streets in the district demanding justice for a deceased four-year-old boy.

The boy, Ribash Khan, who went missing on January 19 last was found dead in a pond, some 100 meters away from the house of the boy at Moijing locality under Thoubal district police on January 24 morning. Family as well as locals suspected that the boy was kidnapped and was murdered by the kidnappers. The lifeless body of the boy is also still lying at RIMS morgue in Imphal after the family backed by a local joint action committee (JAC) formed in connection with the suspected murder case refused to accept the body, demanding justice.

Supporting the JAC in the demand for justice for the deceased boy, students of various schools in Thoubal district headquarters staged protests in front of their respective schools. During the protests, the students shouted various slogans demanding justice for the deceased boy. They also demanded harsh punishment for the culprit(s).

They shouted slogans such as “No justice, no peace”, “Don’t support the murderers,” “We want justice”, etc. “Why government is silent till now,” one of the placards displayed during the protest staged by the students of New Life Public School at Moijing read. The students further demanded keeping the post-mortem report of the deceased to the public domain.