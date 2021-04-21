Students protest to cancel Board Exam

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, April 20: Demanding cancellation of HS and HSLC board exam, hundreds of students demonstrated before Darrang deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

However, police drove them away by lathi-charge. It is to be noted that a section of students of 10th and 12th standards are creating awareness and trending a hashtag #cancelAssamHSLCHSExam on social media platforms to draw the attention of the Assam government and boards. Fearing the rising cases of corona in the state, they urged the concerned authority not to push their lives towards death.