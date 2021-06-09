Students suffer due to lack of internet access in rural areas 

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, June 8: It has been more than a month since private and government schools in the country have been providing online classes and sharing study materials through various digital platforms with their students.

However, many of the students have been struggling to access the classes because of poor internet connectivity and lack of devices that support such classes.

Students from various places from Bajali area are facing difficulties in attending online classes due to the lack of internet connectivity as the online education has become a new normal amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Many times, the speed of the Airtel, Jio network has been showing speed to the tune of 5 kbps to 70 kbps.

Customers have been complaining that they buy internet packs with heavy amounts to use the internet, but they don’t get proper 4G service. Sources said students from the poor background were the worst affected.

Nowadays, people have become a part of digital life, without the internet it has become difficult to access online education, bank transactions, etc.

The parents have urged the government to strengthen telecommunication services in the region.

A teacher of Bhattadev University said, “We started our university’s online classes for 2nd and 4th semesters, but some students cannot afford these online classes. Our classes are going on in Zoom and Google Meet, and many students cannot continue till the end of the lecture. If 30-40 students are there at the beginning, then only 5 remain till the end. When enquired in group about the reason, the students say that data would finish and in some areas network is not available. Inability of the financially weaker section to spend much on data and students from remote areas lacking proper network have hampered the online classes. I live in a village and I don’t get a proper network for which I have bought Wi-Fi connection, however it is not possible for every student to do so.”

Another teacher of a private school said, “We have been trying our best to provide online classes, however, some issues like network connectivity, high data rates and lack of smart phones have been a challenge for students especially from rural areas and weaker financial backgrounds. If the network connectivity improves and data packs come at cheaper rates for students, it would have been a boon for the students and parents from the rural villages and areas.”

A resident of the area said, “We have been suffering due to frequent call drops and poor network connectivity. These cellular companies are looting customers instead of improving mobile networks.”

“These companies spend so much capital in advertisements and banners, instead they should invest in setting up new mobile towers, upgrading the existing infrastructure and boosting networks for the existing customers.” said a local youth.

Another local resident said, “We request the concerned company to kindly resolve this irritating problem, which has become a source of daily headache.”

The people have urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to repair the poor mobile towers and improve the mobile connectivity which has become an integral part of one’s life.