Sub-groups to be formed for development of tea tribe

CM attends interactive programme titled ‘Humder Moner Kotha’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Seven sub groups would be formed for in-depth study on various critical issues concerning the tea tribe community to draw up short, medium and long term action plans for uplifting the community, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

Sarma attended an interactive programme titled ‘Humder Moner Kotha’ with intellectuals and leading citizens of the tea tribes community with a view to prepare a roadmap for all round development of the community along with his council of ministers at Assam Administrative Staff College here.

The chief minister also said that in each of the committees one government officer would be nominated as member secretary.

The committees would submit their recommendations with focus on areas such as health, education, skill development, culture, literature, sports and employment within December and the government would accordingly make necessary provisions in the next budget for the development of the community.

Various issues relating to socio-economic development of the tea tribes communities including infrastructural development, exploring alternative and additional livelihood, proper education, health infrastructure, preserving heritage, culture, language etc. of the community were discussed during the programme.

Sarma said that while the BJP-led state government during the last five years undertook a number of programmes for development of the tea tribes community, still a lot is left to be done for the community’s holistic growth.

Sarma said that keeping this in mind, the interactive programme was designed, adding that today’s program was just a beginning as the government would discuss the issues for the next 6 months.

Leading personalities of the community including former Union minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar, former speaker of ALA Prithbi Majhi, Dr. Bhaben Tanti, Dr. Dhrubajyoti Kurmi, Dulami Herenz, Dr. Kamal Kumar Tanti, Sushil Chandra Kurmi, Wilfred Topno, Bhagirath Karan, Arun Kawar, Monumati Kurmi, Bharat Tanti, Anil Tanti, Renu Gowala, Dipawali Kurmi, Machi Topno, Bohni Kumari Telenga, Bhadra Rajowar, Nakul Chaura, Maniklal Mahato, Ashok Kurmi and several others spoke in the programme.

They appreciated the chief minister for the initiative, which was the first of its kind after Independence and offered several suggestions for uplift of the community.

While Tea Tribes Welfare minister Sanjay Kishan delivered the welcome speech, the interactive programme was also addressed by Union minister of state Rameswar Teli. ministers Atul Bora, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Keshab Mahanta, Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, several MPs and MLAs, representatives from various organisations of tea tribes community, senior government officials including chief secretary Jishnu Barua were present in the interactive programme.