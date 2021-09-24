Subansiri hydro project: AJYCP demands halt in construction work

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Sept 23: The members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday staged a protest at Dibrugarh DC office demanding the halt of construction activities of the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in the Assam-Arunachal border at Gerukamukh.

The AJYCP members raised slogans against the construction of the mega dam.

“We urged the government to stop the construction work of the mega dam. We will carry out stronger protests until the construction work of the mega dam is not stopped. We have been opposing its construction since the beginning as it is built in an earthquake-prone area. The NHPC is ignoring the findings of the expert committee which has warned about the potential threat from the project. In the event of a major earthquake, the whole dam might collapse,” said AJYCP Dibrugarh district general secretary Priyabrat Gohain.

In 2003, the Centre gave its nod to the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project after which construction started in 2005.

The deadline for finishing the country’s largest hydro power project was set for 2014 but the project came to a grinding halt in December 2011 following widespread protests by anti-dam groups. Since then only routine maintenance work was being carried out.

The AJYCP has been strongly opposing the construction of the mega dam saying that the project would be a major disaster for people living in the downstream areas.

“The experts have already said that the mega dam will have a disastrous effect on the lives of the people. Due to the 405 MW Ranganadi project the people are already facing many problems and if the mega dam is established then the people of the downstream area will face more problems,” said Gohain.

The AJYCP said that they would intensify their movement if the construction work of the mega dam is not stopped.

