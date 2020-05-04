Subhash Das to head 8-member economic advisory panel

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday constituted an economic advisory committee as a measure to revive the economy of the state and break the stagnation brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-member committee led by retired IAS officer Subhash Das would study various aspects of the state’s economy and provide recommendations to bring back economic buoyancy through systematic interventions.

Retired VC of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Dr. KM Bujarbarua, professor of Gauhati University Dr. Madhurjya Bezbarua, associate professor at Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development Dr. Joydeep Barua, managing director of Rashtriya Gramin Vikash Nidhi Dr. Amiya Sarma, ARIAS Society’s agribusiness consultant Gautam Goswami, state organising secretary of Bharatiya Kishan Sangha Krishnakanta Bora and noted journalist Adip Kumar Phukan are the members of the committee.

Sonowal held an interactive session with 29 eminent economists of the state on April 28 and participating economists suggested several long term and short term steps to overcome the economic slowdown resulted by COVID-19. They also advocated setting up of an economic task force and expert committee and taking those suggestions in consideration, the chief minister has constituted the economic advisory panel on Sunday.