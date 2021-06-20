Suklabaidya asks forest officials to ensure zero encroachment on forest land

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the status of forest schemes and projects in all the three districts of Barak Valley in Silchar on Saturday.

Suklabaidya said strict vigil must be kept on forest land and no encroachment must take place. “A strict vigil has to be ensured so that there is no encroachment on forest land,” he quipped.

He instructed the district administration and forest officials to keep a close watch in every village area so that ‘no person comes from outside and if anyone is settled that person has to strictly follow forest rules and regulations’.

Suklabaidya also underscored the need for plantation drive on priority basis for extension of the green cover in all the three districts of the valley.

He asked the officials to take immediate stringent action against those involved in illegal cutting or felling of trees and those operating illegal band saw mills and to book the offenders under relevant provisions of law.

The Minister called for a coordinated and pragmatic approach by all the DFOs and forest range officers in association with the administrations of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi to put a stop to all illegal activities and to bring more areas under the green cover in order to make Assam a pollution free state.

MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome, Kaushik Rai, deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, PCCF cum HoFF AM Singh and others were present.