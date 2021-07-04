Suklabaidya asks officials to free forest land from encroachers, intensify drive against illicit liquor 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 3: State environment and forest, fisheries and excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the activities of his three departments at Jeypore Forest IB in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

Reviewing the status of the environment and forest department, minister Suklabaidya directed the CCF, eastern region, DFO and officials to take steps to remove encroachments from forest land. Of the five reserve forests in the district covering 10,967 hectares, 1,445 have been encroached. The department has given land pattas to tribal people of three villages on reserve forests and the process of three other villages is underway.

The minister asked the administration and forest officials to persuade the displaced tribal people of Laika to move to a suitable plot of land identified for them. He said settlement of the tribal people has to be done under the land rights act.

Suklabaidya directed the officials to stop felling of trees in reserve forests to prevent deforestation and to expand the green cover through mega plantations under the Green Dibrugarh initiative.

He underscored the need for conservation of Jokai reserve forest with its rich floral diversity as it provides oxygen to the whole of Dibrugarh district.

Under CAMPA, the minister asked the officials to undertake plantations in the district. 54,000 plantings of saplings have been carried out with another one lakh available at the nurseries.

Suklabaidya requested the deputy commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha to release funds from DMFT for procurement of tree guards for protection of saplings.

The forest officials apprised the minister that the incidence of such cases is more in Khowang range. Suklabaidya said that the government has now expedited the process for providing ex gratia to the kin of those killed in conflicts and also compensation to those whose paddy fields are affected. “Unlike in the past, no sanction is required from the finance department. Following a report from the DFO, the amount will be sanctioned by the PCCF within a short time,” he added.

The minister asked the department to create new mahals to generate revenue. He ordered the officials to take action against those stacking sand outside the mining area.

He asked the department to continue the drive against illegal band saw mills.

Reviewing the status of the excise department, minister Suklabaidya asked the officials to intensify the drive against liquor from Arunachal Pradesh. The officials informed the minister that 9,000 cartons containing 86,000 litres from Arunachal Pradesh and 12,000 litres of liquor bottles with fake labels have been seized. 57,000 litres of sulai have been seized and destroyed in the district.