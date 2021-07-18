Suklabaidya distributes cheques under CM’s Covid-19 Widows’ Support Scheme in Hojai 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 17: State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya distributed cheques to 31 beneficiaries under the chief minister’s Covid-19 Widows’ Support Scheme on Saturday. Giving away the cheques at a function held at the DC’s conference hall along with MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, MLA Sibu Mishra, BJP, AGP, INC, and AIUDF district party presidents, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and other district officials, minister Suklabaidya said more beneficiaries will be covered under this support scheme in the coming days.

Terming the scheme to extend financial support to the Covid-19 affected families as a great initiative of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suklabaidya said, “This is a unique and humanitarian scheme to support the Covid-19 affected families with a one-time grant of Rs 2.5 lakh. It reflects the visionary leadership quality and also how much the chief minister cares for every section of society.”

As a guardian minister of Hojai district, minister Suklabaidya assured that in the event if someone’s name did not figure in the current list of beneficiaries, the administration will take necessary steps to do the needful to get their names incorporated in the next list.