Suklabaidya hands over oxygen concentrator donated by expatriates to SMCH 

SILCHAR, June 22: Minister for environment and forest, excise and fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya lauded the efforts of doctors who are relentlessly doing their duties in the current Covid pandemic situation.

He praised the doctors during his visit to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. Minister Suklabaidya ceremonially handed over an oxygen concentrator to the medical college authorities for Covid patients sent by Bangladesh Hindu Association, an organisation of expatriate Bengalis in London.

Speaking on the occasion, Suklabaidya said, “In many cases, patients afflicted with Covid are not getting help from their families while doctors are extending yeoman service to the patients by putting their own lives at peril and that, too, wearing PPE kit for long hours.”

Minister Suklabaidya expressed his gratitude to those who have been caring for the welfare of Covid patients in their homeland.

The minister stated that Alok Chanda, Haripada Suklabaidya, Amar Baidya and Krishna Dey of Bangladesh Hindu Association, London, UK contacted him and expressed their willingness to donate an oxygen concentrator to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for the treatment of Covid patients, which he handed over to the hospital on their behalf.

Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. BK Bezbaruah, vice-principal, Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, superintendent, Dr. Abhijit Swami and deputy superintendent, Dr. Prasenjit Ghosh were present during the brief handing over ceremony.

Suklabaidya also took stock of the status of facilities at SMC&H for Covid patients and asked the health authorities to provide the best of medical care and treatment for their speedy recovery.