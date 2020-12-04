Suklabaidya inaugurates new Paloi-Derby-Borjalenga Road

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 3: State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated the newly constructed Paloi-Derby-Borjalenga Road in Dholai constituency on Tuesday.

The 17.4km long road has been improved and widened with a project cost of INR33.43 crore under Central Road fund for the year 2016-17. “The improvement of this road will save time and help the people of Derby, Paloi, Palongghat, Dholai and nearby areas of Silchar,” said Suklabaidya at an inaugural function held at the Puthikhal Point under Puthikhal Gaon Panchayat in Dholai constituency.

He further said, “Our government is committed to developing the rural road infrastructure of the state and during the last four years we have constructed many roads in Dholai constituency alone. The Paloi-Derby-Borjalenga road project is a dream come true and a blessing for Dholai. The massive 17 km road was built in a record time prioritising the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas policy of our government.”