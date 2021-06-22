Suklabaidya inaugurates PMAY- G Colony

HT Correspondent

Silchar, June 21: Minister for environment and forest, fisheries and excise, Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated a newly constructed Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) Colony at Panibhora gaon panchayat under Narsingpur development block under Dholai assembly constituency in Cachar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suklabaidya lauded the local panchayat representatives and officials of Narsingpur development block for implementing the project. “Giving shelter to the homeless is a great humanitarian gesture. And everyone must come forward to extend yeoman service, “he said.

He thanked local zamindars, Achinta Paul and Amarendra Pal for donating land to eight landless families to build houses under PMAY-G.

The minister pointed out that during the tenure of Sarbananda Sonowal led government, many housing projects have been completed smoothly. “This trend of development in the state continues under the leadership of the present chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said, adding that the present dispensation is wholly committed to overall development of the state.

Suklabaidya urged the people to join their hands in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.