Suklabaidya kick starts vaccination drive in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 30: Cachar district administration and district health department jointly held a press conference on ‘Har Ghar Dastak’, a vaccination drive at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here.

Addressing media persons as the chief guest of the programme, minister for Forest, Environment, Excise & Fishery Parimal Suklabaidya said, “We are all witnessing the fact that Government of India and Assam have done its best to restrict the spread of Coronavirus, the general public have also contributed immensely in this battle against the waves of covid.”

While lauding the efforts taken by the government, Suklabaidya said, “We have seen in the past that we had to rely on the western countries for vaccines but this time the vaccines are being produced in our own country, moreover the vaccination drives are being conducted at both urban and rural level. From constituency wise vaccination drive to GP level also, under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma several steps have been taken which are highly commendable.”

Emphasising on the importance of vaccination drive Suklabaidya said, “The people who refused to get vaccination without any reason should understand that only vaccines can save us from further contamination and the government is providing us vaccines for free of cost. I appeal to the people who are refusing to take vaccines without any reason to step up and get their doses.”

“There are many people who are saying that we are living in a democratic country and it’s our democratic right to refuse vaccination, to them I would like to say in this democracy, you also have the responsibility towards the society and by getting doses you can do that,” Suklabaidya quipped.

Suklabaidya also asked the officials to ensure that enough doses are available in the district for vaccination drives.

Earlier, district media expert NHM, Suman Choudhary said that the people who have resisted in the first phase will be tried to convince during the second phase.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ is a door to door campaign for vaccination drive based on the electoral roll. Households were identified where hundred percent family members were not fully or partially vaccinated. Following the identification, doctors and paramedical staff went house to house with mobile units and people were urged to get vaccinated. The Education department and social welfare department also took part in this drive.

Second phase of vaccination started on Monday and will continue till December 5.

It’s worth mentioning that 16,68,968 doses have been inoculated so far in which 11,47,336 are first doses and 5,21,642 are second doses.

9,728 individuals have refused to get vaccination on medical grounds and 2,176 individuals denied to get vaccinated for the reason of pregnancy or breast feeding although vaccination is completely safe for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Covid vaccination completion campaign observer & additional secretary, Secondary Education, Shahnawaj Choudhury, district development commissioner, Rajiv Roy, additional deputy commissioner, Health & CEO Zilla Parishad, Cachar, Eldad Lalthakum Faihriem and joint director of Health Service, Cachar, Dr Ashutosh Barman were also present in the meeting.