Suklabaidya lauds 9-year-old Abhinab Deb’s afforestation initiative

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: A nine-year-old boy from Cachar district of Assam is on a green mission mode to plant 1,000 trees after hearing of many Covid-19 patients struggling between life and death due to the lack of oxygen.

Abhinab Deb, a Class III student of Delhi Public School, Silchar, who hails from Borjalenga area under Dholai constituency, aims to increase oxygen in the atmosphere.

Being a tree-lover, Abhinab never allows the felling or cutting of any tree at his house and in the neighbourhood. Since he heard about issues of lack of oxygen plaguing Covid-19 infected patients, he pledged to increase oxygen in the atmosphere by planting trees. Abhinab made an impassioned plea to his parents to help him protect the saplings.

To provide impetus to his initiative, Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Sunday joined in the plantation drive and appreciated the nine-year-old kid Abhinab for his love of nature at such a tender age. The minister also assured to propose his name for a state-level honour.

The minister was accompanied by Cachar DFO Tejas Mariswamy, district fishery development officer Rafiqul Haque, Borjalenga Block Mandal BJP president Sushil Ranjan Dhar and district media in-charge of Cachar BJP, Mohitosh Tanti.

Suklabaidya also appreciated his mother Bulti Deb and father Ajoy Deb, a renowned social activist for inspiring their son.

Abhinab began his green mission several months ago but it was on his 9th birthday, on July 2, when he along with his family members started planting trees in a modest way. The little boy is planning to plant saplings along a 2.5-kilometre stretch from Chotojalenga Part-II to Nagathal village under Borjalenga Gaon Panchayat of Dholai Assembly constituency. Along with the family members, some locals have also pitched in to fulfil the little boy’s dream.

