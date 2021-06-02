Suklabaidya reviews Hailakandi Covid situation 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya asked the Hailakandi district administration to identify the hotspots to prevent further contamination and to step up awareness to bring the Covid-19 situation under control.

Reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic scenario with deputy commissioner, SP, representative of MP, MLAs, political representatives, ADCs, COs and officials of concerned departments at deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Tuesday, Suklabaidya said top priority has to be accorded in identifying the areas of contamination and to take remedial measures immediately as the district has a high positivity rate of 5.73% much above the state level. “The way out to bring the situation under control is to identify the areas of contamination and take remedial measures forthwith,” he asserted.

The minister urged the MLAs to create awareness among the people in their respective constituencies to come forward for vaccine as “it is the only way to stay safe from the Coronavirus scourge” and to dispel the wrong notion about vaccine.

Taking stock of the status of ICU coming up in the civil hospital, the minister expressed strong indignation over the tardy pace of work and directed the executive engineer (building) to expedite the process. “It is question of life and death and no one can play with the lives of people by dilly-dallying the setting up of ICU facility,” said Suklabaidya, directing the deputy commissioner to monitor the work and to blacklist the contractor over inordinate delay in completing the civil work.

The minister asked the administration to focus on the tea garden areas and to step up vaccination in the wake of spike in tea garden areas as well as to ensure ration provided by the government.

Suklabaidya took stock of oxygen cylinders, vaccines and bed availability in the district and assured of all possible help in case of requirements. He even instructed the deputy commissioner to even hire oxygen cylinders from welders if the need arises.