Suklabaidya to review Covid-19 situation in Barak valley 

HT Correspondent

KARIMGANJ, May 14: Minister for environment and forest, fisheries and excise, Parimal Suklabaidya will review the Covid-19 situation in all the three districts of Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Barak Valley here on Saturday.

Minister Suklabaidya who left Guwahati for Silchar on Friday afternoon is overall in-charge of Covid-19 for all the three districts of Barak valley.

The minister will review the Covid situation with the civil and police administrations of the three districts on Saturday. He will assess the situation, review the preparedness of the district administrations in view of the ever-changing scenario, infrastructure facilities in place including hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other equipment together with the steps initiated by the administrations to contain the dreaded virus.

Suklabaidya, who is on a maiden visit to the Barak valley after becoming minister for a second term, is likely to submit a detailed report to the chief minister on the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the three districts together with suggestions to cope up with the situation after his return on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners, the health and DDMA officials, who will present an overview of the Covid situation coupled with the slew of steps initiated to tackle the situation, are also likely to place requirements needed to fight against the Covid-19 scourge effectively.