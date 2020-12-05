Sum Ronghang faces ASDC’s fund embezzlement slur

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 5: Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on Saturday condemned Hill Areas Development (HAD) minister Sum Ronghang for allegedly siphoning off several crores of rupees meant for Greater Diphu Water Supply Scheme.

Criticising Ronghang in the 7th conference of ASDC held here, ASDC vice president Chomang Kro alleged that the minister had siphoned off the entire amount of the project when he was in the Congress party.

In his speech, Kro also demanded the state government to deploy central security forces in Daldali Reserve Forest along the Assam-Nagaland border to check the encroachment from Nagaland.

Lambasting BJP for its failure to fulfil its promise for an Autonomous State for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India, Kro said BJP promises Autonomous State whenever election comes but later it forgets.

“BJP leaders during elections have made promises to the people of Karbi Anglong to grant Autonomous State, but after elections their promises are forgotten,” he said.

In the conference the ASDC reiterated its demand for creation of Autonomous state, to start formation of branches and sub-branches and ward committees across Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The ASDC will hold meetings in Diphu on December 17 and 18.

The ASDC also demanded the state government to restore Diphu Civil Hospital saying the poor people have been facing untold miseries ever since the Diphu Civil Hospital was taken away by the state government.

The conference was attended by ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang, former MLA Hemsing Tisso, former EM Sonasing Terang, secretary (finance) Sanjay Killing, secretary (publicity) Daniel Teron, KSA president Jemson Timung and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA) secretary Kajek Tokbipi.