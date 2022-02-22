Sum Ronghang Takes Charge As KADCC Prez

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 21: Former HAD minister, Sum Ronghang on taking charge as the president of Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) was welcomed and given a warm felicitation by the party workers here at KADCC office on Monday.

On February 17 last, the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah appointed Ronghang as the president of KADCC, as the then president Kharsing Engti was transferred to the post of chairman, Hills Districts Congress Co-ordination Committee for Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

At the KADCC office, party leaders and workers welcomed Ronghang and felicitated him. Former MP Birensing Engti, general secretary, APCC and observer, Ramesh Jain, former MLA, Klengdoon Engti, working president, KADCC, Ashok Teron and vice presidents Ratan Engti and Ratul Teron felicitated Ronghang on taking charge as the new president of KADCC.

While taking the new responsibility in the party, Ronghang urged party workers to not have any ‘groupism’ within the party, but to work tirelessly for strengthening the party.

Ronghang said, “My political career started with Congress way back in 1995. Between 2006 to 2019, I was in Congress. I became an elected member in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and also chief executive member (CEM). But in 2019, I left the party to join BJP. In my brief stint with the BJP, I became an MLA and HAD minister. Though I was in BJP, I could not adjust myself with the party principles and ideology as I have an inclination towards the Congress. Then in the last Assembly election, I left BJP to return back to Congress.”

“As I take this great responsibility of district party president, I have made my decision to dedicate my maximum time for the party. I urge the party workers to not have any differences within the party, but work together for the party’s interest,” Ronghang urged.

As the KAAC elections are nearing, Ronghang urged party members to start preparing for the election.

“Since we (Congress) don’t have any elected members and we have to start from ground zero, if we work hard then we can start by winning 12 of the 26 elected Member of Autonomous Council (MACs) seats to start capturing power at the KAAC,” Ronghang said.

He also asked every frontal organisation like the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, NSUI and Cells to be active.