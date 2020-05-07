Summer vacation till May 31; HS-HSLC results in mid-June

Govt mulls starting academic session from April 1

Taking a cue from Delhi government's order for summer vacation from May 1 to 31 for national capital region, Assam government also announced an advanced summer vacation for all schools from May 1 to 31 this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, the summer vacation in the state’s schools is observed in July each year.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the state have been closed due to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic from March 16, last.

“Summer vacation was declared from May 1 to May 31 in schools across the state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, school authorities are asked to adjust the summer vacations,” health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Sarma further informed that Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) would declare the results of HSLC and HS examinations in mid-June.

“This time the students won’t receive paper mark sheet as we don’t want them to come to schools. Everyone will receive digital mark sheets. These mark sheets can be used for admission purpose, too,” Sarma said.

The paper mark sheet will be distributed later on, he said.

“The state government has mooted a proposal for extension of academic session till March 31 to save the academic session of students,” he said adding “according to our proposal, the academic session will start from April 1 and will end on March 31. We have sought suggestions from academicians of the state on the proposal”.

The state government has decided to provide financial aid to the students who already returned or will return home from outside the state, he said.

“We will provide Rs 5,000 each student who returned from South and Western parts of the country, Rs 3,000 to each who returned from North zone of the country and Rs 2,000 each who come from East zone,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that the students can download the Diksha App for the online courses.

“We are trying to increase online classes for students. They can download Siksha App on mobile and can attend the online classes. Along with the mobile app students can also check Biswa Vidya YouTube channel. Yesterday, almost 40,000 students participated in the YouTube session,” Sarma said and added that the students can learn the courses in languages like Assamese, Bengali, Bodo etc using the Diksha App.

The minister agreed that many students are facing problems as students may not have an android phone but suggested that they can definitely use any family members’ phone and download the Diksha app and use it.

Meanwhile, the app has been downloaded 1, 42,330 times till date from Google Store.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has asked all the Higher Secondary Institutes to conduct their admission process online.

The SEBA will not provide mark sheets immediately after the result is declared. Instead, students will get digital mark sheets for admission. Students can download digital mark sheet which will be provided through website and that will be accepted by colleges and institutes for the admission process.

The entire admission process for colleges will be conducted online and college or higher secondary institutes must provide the bank details including IFS code in the admission forms where the admission amount can be paid. The higher secondary students can get their books from respective colleges and institutes but must maintain social distancing and all other guidelines provided by the authority.