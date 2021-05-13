Sundarpukhuri Milk Cooperative opens new sell booths, inspires SHG’s

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 12: Nazira Sundarpukhuri Milk Cooperative Society has been doing commendable job since its inception by providing quality milk at fair price in a large area in Nazira and has been inspiring local youths to earn through various veterinary products.

On May 8, Nazira sub divisional magistrate Sujata Gogoi opened a new sell booth for the society at Nazira town near the MC Club and hoped that the booth would cater to the need of quality milk products to the town people during these days of pandemic induced crisis.

Najira veterinary officer Dr Jagadish Barman, the man behind the revolution in Nazira, said that the booth will also provide other agri-products like chira –pitha, laddu, eggs, dahi, etc. all produced by women SHGs. Dr Barman said that the milk society will extend its business to Sivasagar town also once shopping avenues in the town will be found.

The meeting was also attended by asst commissioner Rubi Kumari Rai, SDIPRO Barnali Dutta, cooperative society registrar Dr Nasiruddin Ahmed, entrepreneurs Bitupon Dihingia, Ranen Borgohain and the media persons.