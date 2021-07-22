Supari mafia Abdul Hanan Ali shot at in Bongaigaon  

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, July 21: A Burmese supari mafia Abdul Hanan Ali alias Bablu was seriously injured in police firing when he was trying to flee from police custody on Tuesday evening.

Abdul who had been arrested from Golaghat was taken to the crime spot at Chouraguri as part of the investigation. Abdul reportedly tried to escape attacking police personnel on their way to Saparakata.

The police resorted to firing which injured the accused. Two police men were also injured in the attack by Abdul.

As per police reports, accused Abdul Hanan was shot on his knees and was immediately admitted to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital.

Later he was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

A large consignment of dried betel nuts (mostly from Thailand and Indonesia) are smuggled into India through Myanmar without payment of any import duty.

The illegal trade in the far-east of India is estimated to be more than Rs 2,500 crore annually. Dried betel nut is one of the main ingredients of all varieties of gutka and pan masala. The pan masala market in India is huge, and is estimated at Rs 25,000 crore, and is growing by about 10 percent every year.