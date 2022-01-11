Surrendered KPLT (R) Cadres Form NGO to Press for Rehab Package

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 10: The cadres of the disbanded armed organisation of Karbi People’s Liberation Front (KPLT), Run Rongpi faction has formed an NGO in the name and style of ‘Abarim KPLT (R) Chingri Asong (NGO)’.

Announcing this at a press conference here at Diphu Press Club on Monday, the president of the NGO, Malong Timung said, “Four months have passed since the signing of MoS by the six armed organisations including KPLT (Run Rongpi) group with the state and Central government on September 4, 2021, but till now there is no news about the rehabilitation package as per the peace deal.”

It may be mentioned here that on September 4 last the six armed organisations namely Karbi Anglong NC Hills Liberation Front, United People’s Liberation Army, People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri and three factions of KPLT had signed a trilateral peace agreement with the state and Central government for more power and development in Autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong by providing economic package and rehabilitation to armed cadres.

Secretary of the NGO, Archak Timung said, “After the signing of peace agreement with the state and Central government, we do not want our boys to be scattered and we are concerned about their stability. The Central government had promised to provide rehabilitation to all our cadres. 353 of our cadres are still together. The Abarim KPLT (R) Chingri Asong (NGO) is formed to pressure the government to provide rehabilitation packages to our cadres as mentioned in the peace pact. Through this NGO we can be cohesive and help each other in times of need,”

He said it is the collective responsibility of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), state and Central government to provide rehabilitation packages and implement other clauses pertaining to the development of the two hill districts, as was agreed.