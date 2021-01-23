Survey to demarcate Karbi Anglong boundary on the anvil

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 23: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has directed the land and revenue department to conduct a survey on the land of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to finalise the 10,434 sq. km boundary of the two hill districts, chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang said here on Saturday.

Ronghang was speaking at a function organised by the land & revenue department for distribution of land allotment certificate to 10,000 beneficiaries at Joysing Doloi Auditorium here.

Ronghang said there is no need to spend money to obtain a land patta. “In keeping with the Prime Minister distributing 1.06 lakh land pattas to indigenous people at Sivasagar we are distributing 10,000 land pattas to the people here.

KAAC is ready to give land allotment certificate to all those who have got their own land without any cost,” Ronghang said.

The CEM also criticised the opposition Congress and ASDC and said whatever the Congress has done in their 15-year rule and during the rule of CPI(ML)-ASDC, the BJP government has done more than that in three years.

The BJP leaders will reach those places which have never been visited by other party leaders.

The CEM said that the promises he made have been almost all fulfilled. He informed that for building the road from Hamren to Murap, a distance of 74 km, the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 112 crore and tender has been already called.

He further said that some Karbi leaders talked about Sixth Schedule and stressed on speaking one’s mother tongue but their wife and children could not speak Karbi.

MP Horensing Bey, KAAC deputy chairman Ritesh Inghi, DC Ng. Chandra Chadra Dhwaj Singha, SP Debojit Deuri, principal secretary Sanjeeb Kr. Das and others were present on the occasion.