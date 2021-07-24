Suspected African Swine Fever surfaces in Simaluguri 

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, July 23: Pig breeder Indra (Jun) Buragohain of Simaluguri Luthurigaon had 11 full grown pigs and 8 piglets till July 2. However, by July 15 all his pigs had died owing to the suspected African Swine Fever outbreak in the district. A disheartened Buragohain did not inform the veterinarians in Santok or in Nazira sub-divisional office and dumped all carcasses in pits in his yard.
On receipt of the information, Dr Bubul Gogoi, SDVO, Nazira; Dr Lachit Bora, Block
DVO Dr Kesari informed media persons that a conclusion can only be drawn after the reports are received from Guwahati. He added that viral diseases during the rainy season may occur in many places as pre-monsoon vaccination camps could not be organised due to the lack of vaccines for cattle, goats and poultry this year. Notably, many government veterinary centres are lying in a dilapidated condition, which has raised an alarm among the citizens upon its credibility to deal with the matter.