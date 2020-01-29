Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to Imphal hospital

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jan 29: A suspected case of corona virus has been reported in Manipur following which state health directorate has instructed to keep him in an isolation ward of the Central government-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday.

The patient has returned to Imphal after completing her tour in China. Officials had been directed to keep her under observations by two medical specialists for 28 days, sources said.

The woman identified as Moirangthem Roshini Devi (44), daughter of Moirangthem Lokeshor Singh, a resident of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal West district who was admitted to a hospital at Imphal after showing symptoms of cold and cough for the virus in question.

She was travelling to Hong Kong and returned to Imphal on January 20, sources also said.

Meanwhile, at Moreh, India’s last border town in Manipur sector, the Myanmar authorities have started screening the people entering Myanmar from the Indian side of the international border as a measure to check spread of Corona virus in their country. The screening is being carried out at the Indo-Myanmar border gates, bordering Manipur since Monday.

Every person entering Myanmar at the border gates between Moreh in Manipur and Namphalong in Myanmar is subjected to the screening.

Meanwhile, the state health department has deployed medical officers in Indo-Myanmar border towns of Moreh and Behiang and also at the Imphal airport to screen visitors for symptoms of coronavirus, an official said.

Additional director (public health) L Arke said precautionary measures have been taken after the Centre issued guidelines on coronavirus.

Medical officers have been deployed at Imphal Airport, Moreh, Jiribam town which borders Silchar in Assam, Mao which is the entry point to the state from Nagaland and Behiang in Churachandpur district, he said.

“Reports are collected on a daily basis and details on where the people come from and where they are headed are also been recorded at these five centres,” Arke said.

The Health department is actively working to detect any individual entering the state with symptoms of fever, cough and cold particularly at Moreh and Behiang, he said. Dedicated ambulance is also being kept to attend to any individual with fever. They will be brought to the “isolation ward” of either the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) or the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in the capital town of Imphal.

The state government is taking precautionary measures as many Manipuris study in China and there is a possibility of people carrying the virus while returning to the state.

The screening work for detection of novel coronavirus will be carried out on both foreigners and Indians who travelled to China and adjacent countries.