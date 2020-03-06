Suspected Coronavirus patient from Assam admitted in Imphal hospital

HT correspondent

Imphal, March 6: A red alert has been sounded at the Imphal international airport following a suspected case of coronavirus to which state health department directed patient from Assam be kept in an isolation ward of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS) Imphal on Friday.

Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh, medical superintendent, RIMS, in an official release said that the patient has arrived by air to Imphal from Dhaka, Bangladesh via Kolkata.

The patient from Dhing in Nagaong district of Assam was brought to the RIMS Isolation ward from Imphal Airport at around 2.30 pm by dedicated special ambulance with a complaint of fever and loose motion.

He had a history of coming from Dhaka and landed at Kolktata airport on February 28. The Institute Doctors are doing all the best to take care of the patient including investigation and treatment, the Superintendent said.

The superintendent said that an uploaded item in the social media regarding patient infected with coronavirus is not a confirmed patient. He was brought for investigation and collection samples for sending to laboratory at Guwahati. As such, there is no need to panic, the Superintendent added.