Suspected Heroin Recovered

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 8: Based on a tip-off regarding movement of suspected psychotropic substances a special naka was set up at Panbari, Forest Gate under Diphu Town Outpost (TOP) here on Tuesday.

At around 1:30 pm an auto-rickshaw (AS-09-AC-7945) was intercepted and on being thoroughly searched 15 nos. of soap cases were recovered containing suspected heroin weighing a total of 194 grams from the possession of Jusnara Begum (35), wife of Abdul Haque, a permanent resident of Hojai, Islam Nagar, district Hojai and temporarily staying at Dhansiripar, Dimapur, Nagaland and Md. Abdus Salam (44), son of Lt Majid Ali, a resident of Batarashi Ward No. 1, Tilabazar, Karimganj and temporary staying at Chumukedima, Dimapur Nagaland.

The operation was led by deputy superintendent of police (Headquarter), Karbi Anglong, Nahid Karisma. Further investigation is going on.