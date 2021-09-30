Suspected human sacrifice case: 4 held

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Sept 29: Four persons were arrested on Wednesday in a suspected case of fraud and human sacrifice at Naharkatia, Sasoni in upper Assam Dibrugarh.

The arrested persons have been identified as- Tutomoni Hazarika, Debojit Hazarika, Mintu Hazarika and Debo Kumar Hazarika.

Police have recovered three women from the residence of Tutomoni Hazarika.

“From the last two days, puja rituals have been organised by Tutomoni Hazarika in the village. Many people from the village went to her to get blessings. They have planned for human sacrifice in the Vijayadashami. They tried to brand some women as witches in the village,” said a local resident.

“They are planning to sacrifice someone during the Vijayadashami. Many people in the village still believe in these superstitious things and get themselves involved in such rituals,” said the local resident.

Namrup DSP Naba Kumar Bora said, “We have registered a case and on the basis of that we have arrested four persons in connection with duping the people by performing rituals. We have not found any human sacrifice angle in the case till now. Our investigation is going on.”

He said, “We have recovered Ganja from the residence of Tutomoni Hazarika and one girl whose hands were tied was also rescued from her residence.”

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.