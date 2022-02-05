Suspected IED Recovered Off Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 4: A suspected IED bomb was recovered from the area near the Jurbheti crop field at Nagaon Ranthali Jurbheti on Friday morning, which has caused a stir among the public.

Sources claimed that after being informed, police personnel from Nagaon PS rushed to the spot and recovered the suspected bomb. The object suspected to be an IED bomb was sealed within a plastic cover and kept under the earth when police unearthed it, sources said, adding that police had already called the bomb experts from Assam Police Training Institution, Dergaon in Golaghat to defuse the suspected IED.

Sources, however, said that the suspected IED might have been kept there a couple of decades ago, possibly by some ULFA militants in the past.