Suspense over Cong ticket in Thowra

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Oct 3: The by-election which will be held in the five LACs on October 30 and for the by-election in Thowra Constituency the political parties were seen gearing up and organising campaigns in every nook and corner of Thowra Constituency. The high profile political leaders were visiting the Thowra Constituency quite often. Now there has been a suspense among the Thowra Congress workers who will get Congress Party ticket for the bye-election in Thowra constituency.

According to sources, the State Congress had offered one seat each to AJP and Raijor Dal. Now the question arises which Constituency APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah will offer to Raijor Dal.

The presidents of 13 Mandal Congress Committees have demanded a ticket for Professor Ajay Kumar Gogoi. They have threatened to resign if Gogoi is not given the ticket.

