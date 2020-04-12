Swab results of five family members of COVID-19 victim test negative

Massive decontamination on to contain spread of virus

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, April 11: The swab samples of five family members of COVID-19 victim Foijul Hoque Barbhuiya tested negative, Joint director of health services, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy disclosed here on Saturday.

Dr Dwivedy said the swab samples of five members of the COVID-19 victim sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) tested negative. Dr.Dwivedy informed that the swab sample of the married daughter of the COVID-19 victim has been sent on Friday.

Of the 105 swab samples taken, 70 turned out negative. Results of nine swab samples tested negative on Saturday.

The Hailakandi district administration has embarked on a massive decontamination of the burial site of COVID-19 victim and Borjurai the native place of Foijul Hoque Barbhuiya, on the outskirts of Hailakandi town.

Extensive sanitisation and disinfection has been taken up by Fire and Emergency Services in association with PHE department in the entire burial place and the roads leading to it. The ambulance carrying the dead body from Silchar Medical College and Hospital to the burial site, 10 kms away from Hailakandi town, was disinfected observing all necessary protocols.

Hailakandi deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, said, “Painstaking efforts have been taken by the administration to ensure disinfection of the entire burial place and the roads leading to it. Public need have to worry at all or fear anything. Any miscreants trying to disturb the process would be meted out stern action under the Epidemic Act and NDMA Act.”

Appealing to the public to cooperate with the administration in its efforts to contain the spread of the virus, Jalli said, “Request the members of the public to cooperate as we are working under extreme challenges and government is trying it’s level best to handle such an unprecedented situation.”

Borjurai, the native place of COVID-19 victim has been completely sealed and declared as containment zone with buffer zone earmarked. Disinfectant is being carried on with regularity by Fire and Emergency Services and PHE department. Entry of vehicles, except those in emergency and essential services are barred from entering the containment zone. Security has been beefed up in and around one km radius of the containment zone.

Intensive training is being imparted to the health personnel daily to gear them up fully to fight against Coronavirus. “The health personnel are working under extreme challenges, overcoming their own fears of the virus, the exhaustion they undergo, going beyond the call of duty against their families wishes…risking their own safety night and day. Please help them help you by staying indoors and fighting against the virus,” said Jalli.

Following water crisis in some parts of the district, water supply is being made at Mazumder Para and Ujankupa Part III by PHE department on Saturday.

SHG groups and Village Organisations are joining hands to distribute essential items to poor families. Sonacherra Mahila Unnayan VO under ASRLM under Katlicherra Development Block and Thoibee VO under Lala Block have distributed essentials following social distancing norms and safety practices.

The banks and their correspondent associates are working night in and day out while practising all precautions to ensure benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana reaches all.

The administration has allowed wholesale and retail shops of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to remain open from 10 am to 3 pm. The order issued on Friday stated that shops dealing with fertilisers and pesticides with valid trade licences would have to strictly adhere to social distancing norms.