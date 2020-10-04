Swachh Bharat awareness campaign launched on Gandhi Jayanti in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 4: Synchronising with Gandhi Jayanti, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, an awareness campaign was launched at Ghoonghur GP numbers 105 and 106 on Friday which has been conceptualised by Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli.

Minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya, during the occasion, spoke on the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi dwelling at length on his favourite songs. He said that the mantra of Mahatma Gandhi’s life was simplicity, honesty, transparency and self-respect. “Gandhiji always advised people to be honest, sincere and self-reliant. He never thought of his own interests. So everyone in the country should follow his mantra,” said Suklabaidya.

The Minister further urged everyone to unite and commit themselves to keep their surroundings clean and garbage free. He emphasised on keeping the Silchar Medical College and Hospital premises spic and span and called upon everyone to create a pollution-free environment by cleaning up the garbage in front of it. The Minister also announced that responding to the call of cleanliness awareness campaign, a leading businessman of Silchar, Mahabir Jain has decided to donate a 206 model truck for carrying garbage.

MLA, Silchar, Dilip Kumar Paul, said the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ must be carried out on a mission mode throughout the year and not once or twice in a year. Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Aminul Haque Laskar, in his speech, said that the premises of Silchar Medical College and Hospital should always be kept clean and litter-free as scores of patients come with their relatives from far and wide for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that Silchar-Hailakandi Road is a vital link which boasts of many nursing homes, SMC&H, engineering college, among others. She informed that the stretch of road from Kathal Point to MeherpurGhoonghur is going to be converted into a four-lane soon.

“Work is underway to increase the width of the road by constructing drainage along the road. The state government is always striving for the development of the area,” Jallii quipped. Superintendent of Police Banwarlal Meena also spoke on the occasion which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SumitSattawan; Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Das; Block Development Officer, Silchar Navanita Hazarika; Block Development Officer, Barjhalenga Anjana Paul; President of Meherpur GP and Ghoonghur GP among others.