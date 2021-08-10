Swahid journalist Kamala Saikia remembered in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, Aug 9: 30 years ago on this very day, one of the most valiant and vocal journalists Kamala Saikia of Dikhowmukh was dragged by ULFA insurgents from his Sivasagar Melachakar residence and brutally killed on the way inside the vehicle the kidnappers used. The ghastly incident on August 9, 1991 sent shock ripples across the media world and created an uproar among the citizens demanding CBI inquiry of the murder and sternest action against the perpetrators of the crime. But subsequent police enquiry did not bring in the much expected results and none of those suspected could be arrested. But the family members of the journalist are still waiting for justice.