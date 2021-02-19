Swami Vivekananda should be popularised among youths: Sonowal

Sonowal unveils a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Barpeta

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Feb 19: Swami Vivekananda gave this world the essence of Indian social system and ethos of Hindu culture. He appreciated the spirit of Indian philosophy and showed humanity the right path to progress.

Inspired by this great soul, we need to go forward to forge a society based on service to mankind. These are the observations of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal while inaugurating the life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekanada at Barpeta on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that Swami Vivekananda helped to build a society based on the tenets of humanity. He said that concerted efforts need to be taken to popularize the youth icon Swami Vivekanada among the younger generation and let them know Swamiji’s ideology on Hindu Philosophy. If this can be done the mental and intellectual faculty young generation can be placed on a high pedestal of morality and humanity.

Sonowal also said that Swami Vivekananda gave everything to the society following which the young generation can inculcate in them the virtues of morality. Sonowal while referring to the Prime Minister said that Narendra Modi took all initiatives to transform India into a world leader based on the principle of Swami Vivekananda. Citing Vivekananda’s epoch-making Chicago speech at the Parliament of World Religion, Sonowal said that the Chicago speech put India on a high pedestal before the world.

Speaking on Swamiji’’s vision for development of all sections of the people especially the weaker sections, Sonowal said that buoyed by Swamiji’s philosophy, Prime Minister Modi enabled his government to take steps for the empowerment of women. He added that the state government undertook a journey of harmony taking all sections of the people on board.

In this context, Sonowal gave a brief snapshot of all the schemes and programmes taken by the central and state governments together. Sonowal said that the development of Northeast received a new dimension when Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vahapyee was the Prime Minister. This new dimension received a new fillip by Modi led BJP government at the Centre which has discovered the hidden potential of the North East and announced and implemented a series of programmes.

Union minister of state for DoNER Dr Jitendra Singh while speaking on the occasion, said that Sarbananda Sonowal led government in the state has changed the image of the state which is now known for its powerful role for national development. He said that because of the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the social and economic empowerment narrative that has been unleashed has now become a national discourse. Assam and other parts of North East were known for all the wrong reasons.

However, the image has undergone a sea change as the region has scripted new success stories in the last six to seven years. Speaking on the occasion, Housefed chairman Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that Swami Vivekananda preached the message of self-reliance.

Swami ji taught how a spirited and empowered society can be forged based on Indian values. Speaking on the new education policy, Dass said that Prime Minister Modi made the education policy based on the teachings of Swamiji. Later, CM also took stock of the construction work of a flyover being constructed using funds from the DoNER ministry over the railway line in Barpeta.