Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Tawang, taken for a LAC tour  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 21: The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which reached Tawang on Sunday, is taken forward to most areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China on Tuesday.

The Vijay Mashaal travelled through treacherous terrain and narrow roads to reach Bumla, where it was received by the officers and jawans of the Indian Army deployed on the forward tier of defences along the LAC and was presented guard of honour at Joginder War Memorial. The Vijay Mashaal was thereafter taken to the historical Kinzemane area where his holiness, Dalai Lama had set his feet first in India in March, 1959. Travelling through Gorsam and Lumla, the Vijay Mashaal was extended a warm welcome by the local populace and was received with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The nation is commemorating the 50th year of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the Vijay Mashaal was flagged off by the Prime Minister in December, 2020 from National War Memorial, New Delhi. Since then, the flame has travelled all across the country to reach Northeastern states and is currently touring the areas under the Ball of Fire Division of the Indian Army. A number of events are lined up at Tawang to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh on September 21 through September22, 2021.