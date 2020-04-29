Swine flu alert in West KA, pig sale banned

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 29: Classical Swine Fever (CSF) caused by a virus has risen its ugly head in West Karbi Anglong district with villagers reporting dying of pigs in Rongkhang and Duar Amla area. The number of pigs that died is not clear but the infected area spans over two MAC areas as of now.

The CSF is caused by a virus, suspected to be spread by wild boars and transmitted from pig to pig through body secretions with no known transmission to humans.

On April 28, the state veterinary minister Atul Bora said that mysterious deaths of over 2,000 pigs is reported in six districts suspected to be by African Swine Fever which might have travelled from Tibet in China through Arunachal Pradesh.

The veterinary department is aware of the situation and is taking measures to prevent its spread. On Wednesday, the Hanlokrok Veterinary Sub Centre has immunised 45 pigs in the villages of Satgaon and Khanajan.

The death of pigs is also reported from Borgaon, Ahomboroi, Chupi Kelok and many other villages in West Karbi Anglong. The number pigs that died from the infection is not accurately known but villagers reported that at least a thousand have died. As the villagers, mostly belonging to the Karbi tribe, kept pigs as an investment with some borrowing money for it in the hope that when the pig is slaughtered it will be repaid, now they are in debt.

MAC of Duar-Amla, Probhat Chandra Taro visited the affected villages with a team of veterinary department officials and assured the villagers that the matter will be taken by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).