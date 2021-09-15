System to provide pension on retirement day on the anvil

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 14: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the Directorate of Pension and took stock of the pendency of pension cases and the rate of disbursal.

Issuing direction that pensioners under the Directorate should be given pension on the very day of retirement, the chief minister directed AMTRON to integrate both Kritagyata and AMTRON pension portals along with linking them with treasury offices within January 2022 to make pension disbursement system paperless and swift.

The state government is working towards a system where pension can be provided to an employee on the day of superannuation, he said.

He directed AMTRON to provide one scanner in the office of every Drawing and Disbursing officer (DDO) where an operator will upload documents of the pensioner and the Directorate will download and disburse after digital signature. This system would eliminate the need for physical documents and expedite the pension disbursal, he said.

He also set the target of disposal of 1,500 pension cases per month, increasing from the present 1,000 monthly cases. The chief minister also stressed on the need for the pensioners to submit their documents six months from the date of retirement so that their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) can be generated on the day of retirement.

He highlighted providing family pension to 272 unmarried daughters of state government employees and disbursal of 2,115 compensatory family pension through Kritagyata portal as the fulfilment of the state government’s commitment to make pension system hassle free and efficient.