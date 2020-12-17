TAC election today

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 16: Stage is set for the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) poll 2020 to be held on December 17 in 10 constituencies across Nagaon district. For the same, around 102 presiding and 306 polling officers for 102 polling stations have been stationed for the smooth functioning of the election process. According to sources, the administration has requisitioned around 80 vehicles to carry all the polling officials, security personnel and others to the polling stations. Over 80000 voters across 10 TAC constituencies in the district will ensure the fate of 38 candidates from various political parties on Thursday.