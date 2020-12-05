TAC polls: Preparations on for free, fair voting

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON/ MORIGAON, Dec 5: Brisk preparations are on to conduct the elections to 36 seats of Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) slated on December 17. TAC spreads over Tiwa-dominated areas of Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts. There are six constituencies in Kamrup (Metro), 19 in Morigaon, 10 in Nagaon and one constituency in Hojai district.

Altogether 98 candidates are in the fray for the elections to Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) for 29 constituencies in Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts.

59 candidates are in the fray from 19 constituencies in Morigaon district, one candidate from Guva constituency was declared elected unanimously.

A total of 38 candidates are in the fray from 10 TAC constituencies in Nagaon district, while two candidates are in the fray from Kaki constituency in Hojai district. The number of total contesting candidates in six constituencies of Kamrup Metro is not available.

Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Saturday visited a few elections booths in Dimaria and Khetri areas to review the preparations for the upcoming polls. A total of 78,180 voters will exercise their franchise in 100 polling centres of six constituencies in Kamrup Metro district.

396 presiding and polling officials have been engaged for the poll, who will undergo training on December 8 and 9 at Cotton Collegiate HS School at Panbazar here. Nagaon district administration has also geared up for a free and fair election in 10 constituencies of the district.

“All preparations are on for a free and fair poll in 10 TAC constituencies under 3 revenue circles of Kampur, Raha and Nagaon,” Nagaon deputy commissioner Kabitha Padmanavan told reporters in Nagaon on Saturday.

“The administration has already deployed 3 flying squads and 3 video surveillance teams in all 10 constituencies to monitor the electoral expenditures of the candidates,” Padmanavan said.

“A toll free number will be installed for public grievance relating to expenditure of the candidates or other purposes,” Padmanavan added.

She however claimed that as per guidelines of the state election commission, the administration will strictly maintain the Covid protocols during the poll and sufficient Covid protection kids will be provided to all presiding, polling officials and polling assistants. Besides, all polling stations will be sanitised on the previous day of the poll.

A total of 22 sector officials have been engaged and 600 officials and employees are being appointed for the poll. These officials and employees will be trained up categorically in 3 training centres scheduled on December 7 and 12 next at Nowgong Girls’ College, ADP College and Nagaon Natya Mandir, she said.

Similarly, counting, materials distribution and receipt venue has been scheduled at Nagaon Dowsan Higher Secondary and Multi purposes School, Padmanavan said adding that the postal ballot papers have been already dispatched to 423 service voters and these ballots will reach to all those respective service voters before the poll.