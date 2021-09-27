Tai Language Teaching Centre on the anvil   

CM meets representatives of Tai-Ahom, Matak communities

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 26: The state government will set up a Tai Language Teaching Centre for sustaining and popularising the language.

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday during a meeting with the representatives of Tai Ahom community organisations.

Members of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam, Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Ahom Sabha, Mohan Deudhai Bilung Sanmilan deliberated on issues concerning the community.

Stating that Ahoms will be accorded protected class status in tribal blocks and belts of Assam, he said that Sukapha Samannway Kshetra at Jorhat would be turned into a top tourist attraction and all works would be completed within 2 years.

A Tai Museum at Joysagar and Joymoti Museum at Rang Ghar premises in Sivasagar would be built, he informed.

He also said that all worship places of Ahoms will be preserved and developed under Asom Darshan scheme and Sukapha statue will be built at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The chief minister assured an aid of Rs.125 crore to Tai Ahom Development Council, which would be released by November 30. He urged for the utilisation of the fund for the preservation of lesser-known historic sites and monuments of the community.

The proposal of setting up Swargadeo Sukapha University would be considered, he said.

For ST status, Sarma urged Tai Ahom organisations and Tribal Sangha members to sit in a discussion to sort out issues for moving forward.

The chief minister said that all indigenous communities of Assam must remain united so that Sukapha’s Assam can be protected from infiltrators.

WPT&BC minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu was also present in the meeting.

In another meeting held with the representatives of Matak community organisations including members of Matak Autonomous Council, Sodou Axom Matak Sanmilan, Sodou Axom Matak Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan, Sodou Axom Matak Mahila Parishad, issues concerning the community were deliberated on while discussing plans for holistic development of the community.

The chief minister said that Sodou Asom Matak Sanmilan will be made the sole body for granting OBC certificates to the members of the community.

The chief minister said that a committee of ministers of various departments will be set up to fix the quantum of reservation of Matak community in educational institutes.

Regarding land related issues concerning the community, the chief minister assured that those will be settled under Mission Basundhara in a time bound and transparent manner.

The chief minister also said that the state government has already agreed in-principle to send recommendation to accord ST status to the Matak community to the Central government.

The chief minister said that the state government will take steps for strengthening Matak Development Council. He said that Rs. 25 crore committed to Council will be released by November 30. Later, more fund would be allotted depending on utilisation and project proposals.

He gave assurance of providing land for construction of a Matak Bhawan at Guwahati, making Mayamora Satra encroachment free, preserving the monuments and historical sites of the community, making Aniruddha Dev Seat at Dibrugarh University functional at the earliest.

The chief minister urged the Matak organisations to work for spreading education within the community and inspiring the educated Matak youths to work for the community’s development.

WPT&BC minister Dr. Ranuj Pegu, Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah were also present in the meeting.