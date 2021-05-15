Take help of ONGC for ambulance service if necessary: Power minister Bora to officials 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 14: Power minister Bimal Bora on Thursday reviewed the preparedness, precautionary measures of Covid-19 as well as treatment facilities for Covid patients of the district in a meeting held at Sukafa conference hall of the office of the Sivasagar deputy commissioner.

He took detailed stock of the Covid-19 management in the district and stressed on carrying out intensive awareness drives against Covid-19. He directed the district transport officer to coordinate with the police to carry out intensive checking of vehicular movement.

He insisted on strict adherence of odd-even policy for vehicular movement and increased Covid-19 vaccination.

On request of the joint director of health services, Sivasagar, the minister assured of taking necessary measures for providing sufficient RAT testing kits to the department.

While taking stock of the status of ambulances in the district, the minister directed the deputy commissioner to approach ONGC for ambulance service so that these may cater to ONGC as well as the whole of the district during the crisis of the pandemic.

The minister further emphasised on increasing the number of beds for treatment of Covid patients along with sufficient vaccination camps in the tea garden areas.

The minister stressed on regular sanitisation in the district. In this context, he also suggested the PHE department coordinate with the fire and emergency services so that the fire-tender vehicles can be used for massive sanitisation drives. After being informed about the paucity of oxygen trolleys, the minister directed the PWD (Roads and Building) to make necessary arrangements for a good number of trolleys for the health department.

After reviewing the Covid-19 management in the district, the minister also directed the district administration to make necessary preparations to combat the ensuing probable flood situation in the district.

The minister reviewed the status of various ongoing schemes in the district. He also emphasised on price regulation of essential items in the district.

During the meeting, the minister expressed that all-round development of the Assam Tai Museum would continue to carry the legacy of Ahom dynasty forward.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner Bishnu Kamal Borah gave a detailed outline on the current Covid-19 situation and measures taken by the district administration and the health department to prevent the spread of the pandemic as well as the treatment facilities put in place.

The deputy commissioner apprised the minister that since March as many as 53,441 nos. of Covid-19 tests have been done, out of which 3,999 are RT-PCR and 49,442 are RAT. He also informed that so far 20 persons died of Covid-19 in the district. He also stated that as on May 12 a total of 1,630 nos. of positive cases were detected in the district and total active positive cases are 719. He also stated that 113 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised and 606 patients are under home isolation. He also informed that out of 270 beds, 97 are presently occupied. He also informed that out of total 302 containment zones, 127 are revoked and 175 are presently active.

He added that support kits were provided to 196 households residing under the containment zones. The deputy commissioner also added that the recovery rate is 98%. While briefing about the vaccination status, he informed that so far 85,865 doses of vaccinations were done. While briefing about the oxygen availability, he stated that there are 160 B type cylinders, 40 D type cylinders, 42 oxygen regulators and 55 pipeline support beds available in the district. He also added that there are fourteen 108 ambulances, of which 9 are used for transportation of Covid patients.

He also informed the minister that a mobile Covid-19 testing facility was made available at ASTC bus station and at the railway stations of the district.

The review meeting was also attended by MLA of Sonari LAC, Dharmeswar Konwar, Sivasagar superintendent of police Amitava Sinha among others.

It may be noted that prior to attending the review meeting, the minister paid a visit to Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar and took detailed stock of the treatment and other preparedness put in place under the present pandemic situations.