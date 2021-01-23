Take inspiration from Indian cricket team: PM

Tezpur University convocation: 1218 students receive degrees

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 22: Invoking the young Indian cricket team’s remarkable victory in Australia and the country’s fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ pervades all spheres and has become a part of everyday lives of people.

Modi said the fight against COVID-19 made the slogan of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ not only a part of popular vocabulary but also encapsulated the nation’s dreams, hopes, its motivation and determination to deal with the crisis.

A change of approach and perspective to meet every challenge differently and with determination became visible, he said.

“This change was also visible on the cricket field when the Indian team lost disastrously but fought back with confidence and determination in the next match to beat a much more experienced Australian team. The players turned adversity into opportunity, creating history with their talent and temperament. Their performance is important not only in the history of sports but also gave us three life lessons,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University.

“We should learn to take risks and overcome fear of failure,” Modi said.

Speaking about India’s fight against the pandemic, the Prime Minister said there was a lot of scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

“Our COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally. And today the world’s largest vaccination programme is under way in India,” he said.

The development of digital infrastructure made possible online transfer of relief funds to the poor during the lockdown, Modi said.

“Today, India does not hesitate in facing challenges. We launched the world’s biggest schemes for financial inclusion, for building toilets, providing houses to the poor, safe drinking water. Now the world’s largest vaccination drive is also taking place in India,” he asserted.

He urged the student community to innovate and bring about change as new technology has opened up fresh possibilities in every sector with banks operating without branches, cloud kitchens coming up, and products being sold without showrooms.

Modi said the students of Tezpur University must take advantage of the numerous opportunities before them as a result of the government’s initiatives for improving connectivity, education and health care.

He also spoke about research for conservation of North East’s biodiversity, documenting the rich heritage of different communities, preservation of the rare wood art at the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Bordowa and digitisation of historical records.

The prime minister recalled the history of Tezpur since the mythological ages to the modern times as the cultural capital of the state where Assam’s icons like Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla and Bishnu Prasad Rabha were born and spent a considerable part of their lives.

It is the duty of today’s students to transform and ensure that future universities are globally linked, and for this a new regulatory framework is necessary.

The New Education Policy is a step in that direction, he said, underscoring the need for greater use of technology and importance of multi-disciplinary education.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was present at the convocation as the guest of honour termed the convocation as the momentous occasion in the annal of Tezpur University.

Sonowal while congratulating the graduating students on their academic feats addressed them as among a few fortunate students who had access to educational experience at a renowned institution like Tezpur University.

Sonowal also called upon the students to lend their academic prowess and knowledge for nation building.

He, therefore urged upon the graduates of Tezpur University with their innovative ideas, knowledge and skill to join the start-up movement to exploit the market potential of Assam, from which service can be provided to 800 million population spreading across the North Eastern States of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and the ASEAN countries. A total of 1218 students were given degrees on the occasion.