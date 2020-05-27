Take steps to ensure visible results of PM’s economic package, CM tells SITA

SITA submits impact assessment studies on economy to Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: Underling the benefit accrued from the economic stimulus package worth Rs. 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged State Innovation & Transformation Aayog (SITA) to work in collaboration with state finance department to ensure visible result in the economy from this package.

Stating the need for making banks accountable for expeditious sanction and disbursal of loans to MSME sector, the chief minister suggested for holding meeting with banks and developing a mechanism for successful implementation of the package.

Speaking about the potential of tea industry to be a major catalyst in boosting state’s economy, the chief minister lauded the publication of the book, “Tea: A Wonder Drink for Health and Wellness”.

He said the common people should be aware of medicinal properties of tea so that they know that what is being consumed for refreshment is benefiting their health too.

Sonowal while appreciating the initiative of SITA said that the reports would be very handy in guiding the Assam government in rejuvenating the state’s economy. He said that though different sectors of the economy were adversely affected by the lockdown, there were enough avenues in the state to rebuild the economy.

The SITA has submitted four impact assessment studies and action plans to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College here.

The reports prepared by SITA include report on economy drafted in collaboration with OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, report on agriculture & allied activities of Assam in collaboration with international consultancy services organisation KPMG, report on tea industry in collaboration with Ernst & Young and report on industry & commerce in collaboration with Assam Chambers of Commerce, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

A book titled “Tea: A Wonder Drink for Health and Wellness” was also presented to the chief minister in the meeting by adviser of North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) Bidyananda Barkakoty. This book is a compilation of the scientific findings across the world on why tea is good for health. The book has listed a total of thirty health beneficial properties of drinking tea.

SITA vice chairman Dipok Kumar Borthakur delivering the welcome speech viewed that the findings and recommendations of the reports would be of immense help to the state government in decision making in respective areas of study in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

While CEO of SITA Nitin Khade made a presentation highlighting the findings and suggestions of the reports, the meeting was attended by industry & commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, SITA advisers Dr. Mridul Hazarika and Dr. KM Buzarbaruah, adviser of North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) Bidyananda Barkakoty and Kalyan Das of OKD Institute of Social Change and Development among others.