Talks with ULFA-I will be held on single point agenda: Himanta

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 7: “The peace talks with ULFA-I will be held on single point agenda, not on the sovereignty issue,” Assam finance minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said here Thursday, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to BTR headquarters.

“The talks will be held on all other issues but not on sovereignty,” Sarma clarified putting an end to speculations on the peace parleys with the banned outfit which has been fighting for a “sovereign Asom” for the past four decades.

Sarma informed that he himself and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will intimate the Prime Minister during his Kokrajhar visit for holding talks on the single agenda with the ULFA-I which has been highlighted by its supremo Paresh Baruah.

“Paresh Baruah has said that their delegation will come to Guwahati. He said that he will come if it is necessary. Therefore, I have taken entire development as positive,” Sarma said.

Reacting to recovery of IEDs in Guwahati on Wednesday, the minister said that such incidents dampen the spirit of the people who take initiatives for the talks.

Sarma has offered prayer at Bathow Thansali here.

Meanwhile, Jangkhritai Pwthar is all set to accord warm welcome to the Prime Minister who will address a rally to mark the signing of Bodo Peace Accord.

The accord was signed on January 27 in New delhi between the centre, state governments, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo people’s organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

More than 2,800 cadres of NDGB-S will also lay down their arms on the occasion.

Apart from finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Naba Kumar Doley, Pijush Hazarika, Pramila Rani Brahma, Rihan Daimary, ABSU president Pramod Boro, BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, additional DGP GP Singh are camping in Kokrajhar to monitor the preparation works of the rally.