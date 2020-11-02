Taralangso Baptist fellowship to be installed as full-fledged church

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 2: Taralangso Baptist Fellowship, Diphu, is set to be installed as a full-fledged church in an installation ceremony at the fellowship on November 4.

The process of installation will be officiated by Senior Pastor, Diphu Baptist Church, (DBC), Rev. Dr Solomon Rongpi and assisted by Pastor DBC, Rev. Hilson Singnar.

Notably, Taralangso Baptist Fellowship was a fellowship church of DBC which was set-up on February 17, 2002 by Rev. Dr Solomon Rongpi. Deacon Board members of newly installed Taralangso Baptist Church comprises of Pastor David Ronghang and Deacons Harison Tokbi, Sarthe Enghi, Longki Terang, MensingRonghang, Ranjit Engti, Rina Teronpi and Liya Rongpharpi.