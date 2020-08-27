Tarun Gogoi tests corona positive, condition stable

Nine-member panel monitoring health of ex-CM ** Wife tests negative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26:

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday prompting the Assam government to form a nine-member committee to monitor the health condition of the former chief minister.

Family members said Gogoi was in home isolation and his health condition was stable.

“I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted on Wednesday morning.

His wife Dolly Gogoi has tested negative, sources here said.

Doctors have advised the 85-year-old politician to shift to the new paying cabin of Gauhati Medical college & Hospital (GMCH).

“A committee under the chairmanship of Dr Jogesh Sarma, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine Department of GMCH, has been constituted to monitor the health status of Sri @tarun_gogoi ,former Chief Minister of Assam. He was tested positive for #COVID19 and is presently admitted at GMCH,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Sarma, who was a senior minister in Gogoi’s cabinet before joining the BJP, said that a team of doctors has been kept ready to provide the best medical care to the senior politician.

“I wish speedy recovery to former Chief Minister Sri @tarun_gogoi as he has been found #COVID19 positive. We have kept a team of doctors ready for best possible medical care and assistance to our revered senior leader,” Sarma tweeted.

Gogoi has been at the forefront of the Congress’s initiative to form a ‘Grand Alliance’, comprising of parties opposed to the BJP, for the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

He was holding meetings regularly with members of his own party and other outfits.

He attended the working committee meeting of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at a hotel here and also hosted several meetings at his residence in the last few days.

Gogoi, who represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the GMCH.

Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive.

Of the 13 legislators who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, seven are from the BJP, three from the Congress, two from the AGP and one from the AIUDF.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 14 more corona death on Wednesday taking the toll to 274.

“Very sad & anguished to inform that 14 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease. Late Birendra Kumar Ghosh (75) of Karimganj; Late Aziuddin Ahmed (39) of Nalbari; Late Jitu Chetry (36) of Sivasagar; Late Rajijul Hogue (62) of Tinsukia; Late Rohim Boragohain (58) of Lakhimpur; Late Mintulal Dey (71) of Dhubri; Late Hafizuddin Ahmed (68) of Nagaon; Late Nritendra Chandra Das (75) Karimganj, Late Pankajini Sheel (81) of Cachar; Late Subhranghu Chanda (76) of Cachar; Late Anu Sharma (75) of Golaghat; Late Abdul Jabbar (50) of Hojai; Late Shriram Baishya (65) of Nalbari & Late Dipak Bhumik (61) of Kamrup Metro. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief,” Sarma tweeted.

One more corona death in Kokrajhar

One more COVID-19 positive patient succumbed to his infection at RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar on Wednesday taking the death toll in the pandemic to eight in Kokrajhar district.

The victim has been identified as Nikunja Sarkar (72) of Gurufela under Gossaigaon sub-division.

Sarkar was shifted to isolation ward of RNB Civil Hospital after detection of COVID-19 positive on August 18. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the district has touched 1,436 with reports of 75 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday.

19 more cases in KA

19 more fresh cases have been reported from Karbi Anglong while 6 have been reported from West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. Now the total case stands at 708. Of them, 548 have recovered and 153 are active cases.

Lifer dies of multiple ailments at JMCH

Girja Prasad Sahu (65), a convict serving a life sentence for murder in the Central Jail, Jorhat, died at JMCH on Tuesday where he was under treatment for multiple ailments.

A jail official said that Sahu, a resident of Rai Bahadur Lane here, was serving a life sentence after he was convicted in a murder case in May 2004. He was suffering from several ailments and was admitted to JMCH where he expired, the official added.

The official said that Sahu who had served nearly 16 years in jail was about to be released.

COVID tally crosses 2,000 mark in Hailakandi

29 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 2,020.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 29 positive cases, 18 have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) while 11 under RT-PCR.

Altogether 1,063 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,583 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 422.

Six COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Nine deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

102 COVID-19 afflicted persons are under home isolation. Of the 18,632 swab samples taken, 15,136 have tested negative. Swab results of 1,659 persons are awaited. The district administration has stepped up swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.