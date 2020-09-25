Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorates, Dispur alerts AIIMS Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: As the health condition of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Thursday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government was ready to shift Gogoi to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi if situation compels.

On Thursday morning it was reported that the veteran leader fell ill and was immediately shifted to the ICU at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Gogoi was admitted on August 26 at GMCH after he was found positive for Covid-19. Since then he has been undergoing treatment at GMCH.

“We have been consulting with the family members of Gogoi and other senior Congress leaders to decide the further course of action. Assam government is ready to facilitate all possible assistance to provide improved treatment to Gogoi’s health,” Sarma said.

The minister further said that a team of doctors from AIIMS will discuss the current health status of the former chief minister with the team of doctors of the GMCH who has been monitoring the treatment of Gogoi on Friday morning through video conferencing.

However, GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sharma said, “Tarun Gogoi’s health condition is stable as of now. There was a sudden drop in the oxygen saturation this morning. Because of that, we decided that he should be shifted to ICU for proper care. A team of doctors has been monitoring his (Tarun Gogoi) health condition round the clock. We will be monitoring more aggressively now.”

He admitted that Gogoi’s oxygen saturation has been maintained at 92. “We are minutely observing his health. We are taking care of all possible complicacy if any. The monitoring team is also assisted by doctors from critical care,” he said.

Notably, Traun Gogoi’s MP son Gaurav Gogoi and former minister Rakibul Hussain also visited the GMCH on Thursday to take stock of the health condition of Gogoi.

The 85-year-old leader tested positive for the virus on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) the next day. He tested negative recently but remained in the hospital.