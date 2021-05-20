Tasa for more curbs in tea gardens

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 19: Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa on Wednesday asked tea garden management and officials of the administration to form committees in each garden to oversee the adherence to Covid-19 protocol instructions.

He also asked the management to seal all entry and exit points barring the main entrance and register the names of all those who visited the tea estates. He also asked them to arrange thermal screenings of the people and use sanitizers for all those coming in and going out.

Addressing a meeting with senior officials of the district administration, different departments and tea estates authorities, at the circuit house here on Wednesday to discuss the measures that could be undertaken to prevent spread of Covid-19 in tea gardens and its adjoining areas of the district, he directed the officials of the district administration, Labour, Health department to prepare a SOP (standard operating procedure) that could be applicable in tea gardens and its surrounding areas of Jorhat district to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tasa directed the assistant labour commissioner to prepare lists of garden workers, other persons engaged in various livelihoods like handcart-pullers, rickshaw-riders, carpenters, masons etc. and keep it available in the labour department’s office.

He also asked the officials to undertake continuous awareness drives using loudspeakers regarding precautions to be followed to contain the virus transmission in the gardens.

Mariani and Titabar MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah respectively and representatives of Jorhat and Teok legislators also attended the meeting.