Tasa vouches to make Taralangso tourist destination

Preety Engtipi crowned as Miss KYF 2020

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 19: Taralangso, the venue for Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), needs to be developed into a tourist destination, said Rajya Sabha member from Assam, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Tasa was in Diphu to witness the four-day cultural extravaganza of KYF that is being held at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS).

On Wednesday, Tasa accompanied by Horensing Bey, MP, visited stalls selling varieties of Karbi traditional dresses, ornaments and bamboo and woodcraft at Traditional Market Exhibition-cum-Sale Complex.

He also visited stalls put up by different departments, ethnic village, where traditional houses of different ethnic groups are constructed and traditional delicacies served.

The MP also climbed up the hill to reach Nothengpi building – a centre of attraction permanently constructed there for visitors to see. The Nothengpi is a silver ornament worn by Karbi women on their ears.

Speaking to The Hills Times at Traditional Market Exhibition-cum-Sale Complex, Tasa said, “After coming to Taralangso I saw that it is a very beautiful place, where the people of Karbi Anglong come together to celebrate the Karbi Youth Festival. Started way back in 1974, the biggest ethnic festival in Northeast should have gained popularity by now, but due to lack of publicity only people of the neighbouring districts like Golaghat and Nagaon know about it.”

“The Karbi Cultural Society is shouldering a great task in organising the festival every year. I also learnt that the CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and MP Horensing Bey are working to develop the place. Karbi Anglong is still lacking development. We need to invite our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to see the place and convince the government for more development,” Tasa said.

He also said, “The culture, language and tradition of the Karbis are very vibrant. There is sufficient land of 1000 bighas here. A mega project needs to be taken up for development of the complex through Central government’s initiative.”

Later, the MP went around to see various competitions being held there.

Meanwhile, Preety Engtipi was crowned as Miss KYF 2020 on Tuesday night at 46th Karbi Youth Festival, Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso here. The 1st Runner’s Up was Rasinja Engti and 2nd Runners Up was Esther Teronpi. The event was organised by Jakve Asong, a tourism NGO.