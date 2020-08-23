Task Force to decide reopening of schools on Aug 25, 26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: A task force comprising educationists and intellectuals would review suggestions and views from people before taking decision on reopening of schools and colleges in the state on August 25 and 26, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

“We are preparing to reopen schools from September 1 next and our teachers have also started undergoing COVID-19 tests. Various suggestions/opinions in this regard have been received from people and these views/comments/suggestions would be reviewed by the task force of the education department on August 25 and 26 and a decision would subsequently be taken,” Sarma told media here.

All schools in the state have remained shut since March 18 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, many schools had resorted to online classes, particularly in the urban areas.

Sarma said that all the teachers have been asked to be ready to attend their institutions from September 1. They have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests from August 21 to 30.

“All teachers of schools, colleges and universities of the state are hereby requested to undergo COVID-RT-PCR test between 21.08.2020 and 30.08.2020 as a safety measure before attending their respective institutions,” a notification issued by the state education commissioner said on Friday.

Meanwhile, following the order, teachers from various parts of the state started to undergo the COVID-RT-PCR tests as a precautionary measure.